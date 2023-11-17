Brazil’S Economic Index Drops In Q3

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Central Bank reported a 0.64% decline in the IBC-Br, a preliminary GDP measure, in the third quarter of 2023.



This decrease was announced on November 17, 2023, compared to the previous quarter.



In September, the index fell by 0.06%, not meeting the financial analysts' expectation of a 0.20% rise.



This downturn marks the second consecutive monthly drop, following a 0.81% decrease in August.



However, when not adjusted for seasonality, the IBC-Br in September showed a 0.32% increase from the same month in 2022.



Overall, the index has risen by 2.77% in 2023 and 2.50% over the past twelve months. Brazil's GDP saw a growth of 0.9% in the second quarter over the first quarter.



As per the Central Bank's Focus Bulletin, market analysts predict the Brazilian economy will grow by 2.89% in 2023 and 1.5% in 2024.





Background

The decline in Brazil's IBC-Br index in the third quarter of 2023 is a noteworthy economic indicator.



Historically, the IBC-Br has been a reliable precursor to the country's GDP trends. This recent downturn may signal a slowing in Brazil's economic momentum.



Global economic trends have been fluctuating in a broader context, influencing emerging markets like Brazil.



The consecutive monthly drops in the index reflect these wider uncertainties. Considering these global influences is crucial when analyzing Brazil's economic trajectory.



Comparatively, Brazil's economy has shown resilience in recent years, bouncing back from previous downturns.



Analysts' predictions of growth in 2023 and 2024 suggest a cautiously optimistic outlook for Brazil.



The country's ability to adapt to changing economic conditions will be key to sustaining this growth.



Understanding these trends is essential for stakeholders in Brazil's economy, from policymakers to investors.

MENAFN17112023007421016031ID1107448596