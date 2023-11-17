Chile’S Rise In Astrotourism

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Since 2015, Chile has been aiming to become a global leader in astrotourism.



Known as the world's astronomy capital, it offers ideal conditions for stargazing, particularly in the north.



The country is home to powerful radiotelescopes like ALMA in the Atacama Desert.



Spanning from the Antofagasta region to Bío Bío in the south, Chile boasts 21 scientific and 24 tourist observatories.



The Mamalluca Observatory in Vicuña, Coquimbo region, was a pioneer in welcoming tourists, inspiring others to follow.



Chile's astrotourism initiative, supported by public-private collaborations, has led to significant investment.



The government has allocated $5 billion for three megatelescopes under construction.







In Coquimbo, President Gabriel Boric emphasized the importance of protecting the skies for astronomical observation, which is crucial for astrotouris .



Light pollution protection, particularly in Coquimbo, is vital for maintaining observation conditions.



Boric noted Chile's unique advantage of having clear skies 330 days a year, comparable to locations like Hawaii and the Canary Islands.



Chile currently holds 40% of the world's astronomical observation capacity. The first World Summit on Astrotourism in Vicuña in 2023 marked a milestone.



The "Call to Action Vicuña" document was signed, outlining strategies for global astrotourism development.



Cristián Saez, a tourism director, stressed the need for a roadmap to foster quality tourism experiences, including sky certification and establishing an Ibero-American Astrotourism Network.



Astrotourism in Chile offers triple benefits: scientific knowledge, technological advances, and tourism-driven employment.



Despite challenges from the pandemic and economic fluctuations, the industry provides opportunities for entrepreneurs.



Collaboration with leading astrotourism destinations like Las Palmas and Andalucía in Spain is crucial.



In Mamalluca, about 50,000 visitors have been recorded this year, with numbers expected to rise in summer.



This focus on astrotourism showcases Chile's commitment to utilizing its natural assets for sustainable, scientific tourism, positioning it as a key player in this growing field.

