(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chinese President Xi Jinping is making it easier for foreigners to do business in China.



At a major summit , he announced plans to improve the business environment. This move aims to boost confidence in China's economy.



Xi's approach in San Francisco showed a softer side, engaging in friendly gestures like accepting a basketball jersey.



Despite not attending the summit, Xi's message was clear through his written remarks. He focuses on easing policies for foreigners in China.



His U.S. visit marks his first in six years, a crucial time for China's economy. Amidst the economic slowdown, Xi reassured attendees of China's steady growth.



He acknowledged the need for more economic stimulus due to real estate challenges. Xi addressed foreign investors' concerns at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.







He committed to keeping China's doors open to foreign investment. Xi's speech was notably direct about China's economic strategies.



His remarks aimed to ease tensions with Washington, presenting China as a peaceful nation.



China's "negative list" for foreign investment is gradually becoming less restrictive.



Amy Celico of Albright Stonebridge Group observed Beijing's wait-and-see approach to trade decisions post-Biden talks.



This indicates a potential shift in China's stance towards international business.

