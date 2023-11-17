Rising Climate Migration Within Latin America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Observers highlight the growing trend of internal migration in Latin America and the Caribbean due to climate events.



This phenomenon follows disasters like 1998's Hurricane Mitch, which devastated Central America, notably Honduras and Nicaragua, causing over 10,000 deaths.



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration rated it as the second deadliest Atlantic hurricane since 1780.



From 1996 to 2010 in Brazil, over 3 million people left semi-arid areas due to climatic shocks.



The 2019 Chiquitano forest fires in Bolivia, which destroyed 7 million hectares, exemplify these sudden events.



The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) warns that such climate-related impacts will likely continue, triggering further migration in the region.



Between 2020 and 2022, 175 disasters struck Latin America and the Caribbean, with 88% linked to weather, climate, or water-related factors.



These disasters accounted for 40% of disaster-related deaths and 71% of economic losses in the area.



Future climatic phenomena, both sudden and slow-developing, are expected to escalate due to climate change, potentially increasing displacements and migration.



This poses significant challenges for the region, as outlined in the IDB's report 'Rethinking Urban Migration .



This report focuses on how migration presents opportunities for host communities in economic development.



Major cities like San José, Montevideo, and Lima have become key destinations for internal migrants.







This influx brings challenges and opportunities, underscoring the need for tailored strategies to manage and benefit from this demographic shift.



Eric Parrado from the IDB emphasizes that integrating immigrants can unlock a dynamic workforce, boosting innovation, productivity, and community prosperity.

IDB Report

The report pinpoints promoting immigrant contributions to local productivity and alleviating housing constraints as crucial policy areas.



Migrants, often younger and less burdened by dependents than locals, rejuvenate the workforce and drive investment.



On average, migrants in the region are younger and more educated than local residents.



Their presence revitalizes the labor force and enhances human capital, spurring overall productivity growth in cities.



Urban areas are pivotal in country-wide economic development, particularly in Latin America and the Caribbean, with high urbanization rates.



The World Bank predicts a rise in climate migrants in the region by 2050, emphasizing an increase in climate migrants as a percentage of total internal migration.



The report identifies potential migration hotspots due to climatic events, such as low-lying coastal areas in Mexico and Guatemala.



Monterrey and Guadalajara in Mexico may see climate-induced migration. Regions reliant on rain-fed agriculture and grazing lands could experience population shifts.



Analysts project significant emigration from Mexico's rural areas to the United States.



Countries like Brazil and those in Central America face potential population and economic welfare losses due to climate migration.

