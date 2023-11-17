Guatemala Mobilizes Troops To Combat Violence On Mexican Border

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Guatemala deploys 2,000 soldiers to secure its border with Mexico, targeting areas vital for poppy production.



The Guatemalan Interior Ministr confirms the troop's placement in Tacaná, Ixchiguán, and Tajumulco.



Colonel Rubén Tellez from the Defense Ministry indicates these measures aim to bolster border security against drug trafficking threats.



Initiated on September 25, this military response addresses the Tacaná municipality's call for increased safety.



The area has witnessed conflicts between the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels, causing deaths and displacements in Chiapas, Mexico.



Former Interior Minister Barrientos acknowledges potential risks to Guatemalan towns from nearby cartel activities.



Strategic Chiapas towns along the border face challenges from drug and human trafficking.



Colonel Alex Tuyuc from the Guatemalan Army focuses on preventing Mexican cartel incursions and ensuring local safet



The army's primary objective is to safeguard Guatemalan territory from drug cartel aggression.



The National Civil Police (PNC) reinforces this military operation, targeting key trafficking areas.



The Diocese of San Cristóbal de las Casas in Chiapas highlights the criminal takeover, leading to a state of siege and exploiting civilians in narcoblocks.







In response, the Mexican Ministry of Defense has sent forces to the southern border to combat the organized crime-induced crisis.



This decisive action aims to stabilize the region and curtail further violence and unrest.

Background

Guatemala's deployment of troops is part of a broader regional strategy to combat drug trafficking and cartel violence.



This move reflects a history of cross-border challenges, with Guatemala often serving as a transit point for drugs headed to Mexico and the U.S.



The area's strategic importance for drug routes has long made it a hotspot for cartel activities.



Historically, the border region has been plagued by a lack of effective law enforcement and governance, making it vulnerable to criminal influence.



The involvement of the Guatemalan Army in border security marks a significant escalation in the country's efforts to curb drug trafficking.



It highlights the growing concern over the spillover of cartel violence from Mexico.



The collaboration with the National Civil Police (PNC) illustrates an integrated approach to addressing this multifaceted issue.



This situation mirrors similar efforts in other Latin American countries facing challenges with drug cartels and cross-border crime.

