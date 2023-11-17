UN Chief Links Taliban's Legitimacy To International Commitments And Comprehensive Constitution

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The UN Secretary-General's report to the Security Council says that sticking to international agreements and starting a comprehensive constitution process will improve relations with the Taliban worldwide.

In a recent report presented to the Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has outlined a way for the Taliban to emerge from international isolation and overcome the impasse of non-recognition by the world's nations.

“Any formal re-integration of Afghanistan into global institutions and systems will require the participation and leadership of Afghan women,” the report said.

Meanwhile, Antonio Guterres also referred to the human rights situation in Afghanistan.

According to this report, the leaders of the Taliban are obligated to abide by international commitments and make progress in implementing them, along with establishing a political process among Afghans that leads to the creation of a comprehensive constitution – these are the two key components for normalizing global community relations with the government of this group.

The report states that the Taliban desires to be officially recognized as the governing system of Afghanistan by the international community. However, according to the UN Secretary-General, accepting this request is contingent upon the Taliban accepting international commitments and conventions and demonstrating their good faith through policies, legislation, and actions.

Antonio Guterres added that adherence to international commitments, along with other obligations and expectations from the Taliban, is part of the responsibility of a government and a precondition for granting legitimacy to it.

He stated in his report that this precondition applies to all members of the international community.

The UN Secretary-General's report also addresses the human rights situation, counterterrorism efforts, drug trafficking, the economy, and comprehensive governance in Afghanistan.

