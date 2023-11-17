Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet)
11/17/2023 - 11:27 AM EST - HPQ Silicon Inc. : Updates shareholders on a recent patent filing related to its“Silicon-based anode material initiative.” HPQ filed a new provisional patent application in France related to a continuous Silicon Oxide (SiOx) manufacturing process based on a modified PUREVAPTM QRR design. As per French law, HPQ acquired all rights held by the inventors for C$90,000.00. The patent protects a unique QRR technology configuration that allows the production of SiOx on the same equipment. HPQ Silicon Inc. shares V.HPQ are trading down $0.01 at $0.24.
