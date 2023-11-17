(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Slip Friday, Headed for 3rd Straight Winning Week













Stocks fell slightly Friday but remained on course for another weekly gain, as the November rally carries on.

The Dow Jones Industrials dropped 39.2 points to move into afternoon at 34,906.27.

The S&P 50 index fell 3.12 points to 4,505.12.

The NASDAQ sank 22.28 points to 14,091.39.

The major averages are all on pace for their third straight positive week. The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are up more than 1.9% through Thursday's close, while the Dow is on pace for a 1.8% rise. This would be the first three-week win streak for the Dow and S&P 500 since July, and the first since June for the NASDAQ.

Those gains were sparked by tame U.S. inflation data that gave hope to investors that the worst of inflation - as well as the Federal Reserve's tough stance on rate policy - may be in the rearview mirror.

Stocks have been on a tear this month. In November, the S&P 500 is up 7.5%, while the Dow has a 5.7% gain. The NASDAQ has leapt 9.7%.

The question is whether traders will be able to maintain that optimism for the remainder of the month. In November, the S&P 500 is up 7.5%, while the Dow has a 5.7% gain. The NASDAQ has leapt 9.8%.

Gap shares leapt 32% after the company posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter. Electric vehicle charging network ChargePoint slid 34% after announcing a shake-up in its C-suite and cutting its forecast for third-quarter revenue.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury fell, raising yields to 4.46% from Tuesday's 4.45%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices grew $2.35 to $75.25 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices slumped $3.80 to $1,983.50.























