Türkiye's Unemployment Rate Falls To 9.2% In 3Rd Quarter

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's unemployment rate decreased to 9.2% in the third
quarter of 2023, down 0.5 percentage points from the previous
period, according to data released on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The figure stood at 10% in the same quarter last year, Turkish
Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in a statement.
The number of jobless people aged 15 and over decreased by
161,000 to 3.2 million in July-September compared to the previous
quarter.
The employment rate came in at 48.4% or 31.7 million people in
the three months to September.
Türkiye's labor force participation rate dropped 0.1 percentage
points to 53.4% in the third quarter of this year.
The youth unemployment rate – age 15-24 – stood at 17.1%, a
decline of 0.7 percentage point from the prior quarter.
"The weekly average actual working hours of those at work
increased by 0.6 hours compared to the previous quarter," to 44
hours, TurkStat said.
MENAFN17112023000195011045ID1107448462
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.