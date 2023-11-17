Türkiye's Unemployment Rate Falls To 9.2% In 3Rd Quarter

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's unemployment rate decreased to 9.2% in the third quarter of 2023, down 0.5 percentage points from the previous period, according to data released on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The figure stood at 10% in the same quarter last year, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in a statement.

The number of jobless people aged 15 and over decreased by 161,000 to 3.2 million in July-September compared to the previous quarter.

The employment rate came in at 48.4% or 31.7 million people in the three months to September.

Türkiye's labor force participation rate dropped 0.1 percentage points to 53.4% in the third quarter of this year.

The youth unemployment rate – age 15-24 – stood at 17.1%, a decline of 0.7 percentage point from the prior quarter.

"The weekly average actual working hours of those at work increased by 0.6 hours compared to the previous quarter," to 44 hours, TurkStat said.