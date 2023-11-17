Poverty Has Become 'Structural' In Italy - Catholic Charity

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Poverty has become deeply embedded in Italy, Catholic Charity
said Friday in its annual report on poverty and social exclusion
here, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
"Almost thirty years since the report was first published, the
phenomenon of poverty can be said to have completely changed in
terms of numbers and social profiles (of those affected)," Caritas
said.
It said that over over 5.674 million people were in absolute
poverty in Italy, a rise of 357,000 compared to 2021.
It said that is equal to 9.7% of the population, meaning that
almost one in 10 residents do not have access to a decent standard
of living.
"It is now a structural phenomenon, no longer residual, as it
was in the past," the report said.
Caritas added that 14.304 million people were at risk of poverty
and social exclusion in Italy, 24.4% of the population.

