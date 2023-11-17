Pensions And Benefits To Increase By 7% From December 1 In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 17, Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on increasing
the amount of pensions, benefits and wages of employees of
budgetary organizations from December 1, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
According to the document, the amount of pensions and salary
benefits for employees of budgetary organizations will increase by
7%.
So, from April 1:
. the basic amount for calculating pensions will be 372,000
soums (currently 347,000);
. the minimum age pension is 677,000 soums (677,000);
. the minimum wage is 1,050,000 soums (980,000).
The size of the base calculating amount will increase not by 7%,
but by 3% – up to 340,000 soums.
From the same date:
. the minimum amount of disability pensions, including
disability pensions for incomplete work experience will become
800,000 soums;
. the amount of disability benefits paid to disabled citizens and
benefits to persons with disabilities since childhood – 800,000
soums;
. the amount of benefits for elderly citizens who do not have the
required work experience – 608,000 soums (previously – 535,000
soums);
. the minimum amount of old-age pension for incomplete work
experience, taking into account additional payment – 608,000
soums;
. the amount of benefits for the legal representative of a child
caring for a disabled child under 18 years of age who needs outside
care – 608,000 soums;
. the amount of benefit for one disabled family member of the
recipient of the survivor's benefit will be 608,000 soums per month
with the addition of 212,000 soums for each additional disabled
family member;
. the minimum pension for one disabled family member of a
survivor's pension recipient will be 608,000 soums per month with a
pension paid to each subsequent disabled family member in
accordance with the current procedure.
Thus, the total growth of pensions, benefits and salaries of
public sector employees this year will be 14.5%, which will exceed
the inflation rate.
The previous increase in benefits and pensions by 7% occurred in
April.
In September, the director of the Pension Fund, Zokhidkhodja
Tursunov, announced another increase in pensions by 7% until the
end of this year. Also, to improve pension provision for citizens
and support pensioners, from January 1, 2024, the payment period
for pensions accrued to pensioners but not received on time will be
extended from 12 months to 24 months.
