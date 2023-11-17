Central Bank Fined 16 Commercial Banks In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In October of this year, compliance of the activity of payment organizations and banks with the legal requirements, compliance with the requirements and prudential norms related to the legalization of proceeds from criminal activities and the financing of terrorism, as well as the shortcomings identified in the results of the inspection and the measures aimed at their elimination were discussed, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

According to it, due to non-compliance with the instructions of the Central Bank and failure to ensure the performance of assigned tasks, 1 commercial bank was restricted from carrying out certain operations. The validity period of the license of 1 payment organization was suspended for 10 working days. 5 commercial banks and 1 microfinance organization were warned about the application of measures and sanctions for the deficiencies identified in their activities.

Fines were imposed on 16 banks based on the violations identified as a result of control measures conducted at local branches of commercial banks.