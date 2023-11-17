Central Bank Fined 16 Commercial Banks In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In October of this year, compliance of the activity of payment
organizations and banks with the legal requirements, compliance
with the requirements and prudential norms related to the
legalization of proceeds from criminal activities and the financing
of terrorism, as well as the shortcomings identified in the results
of the inspection and the measures aimed at their elimination were
discussed, Azernews reports, citing Kun News
Agency.
According to it, due to non-compliance with the instructions of
the Central Bank and failure to ensure the performance of assigned
tasks, 1 commercial bank was restricted from carrying out certain
operations. The validity period of the license of 1 payment
organization was suspended for 10 working days. 5 commercial banks
and 1 microfinance organization were warned about the application
of measures and sanctions for the deficiencies identified in their
activities.
Fines were imposed on 16 banks based on the violations identified
as a result of control measures conducted at local branches of
commercial banks.
