Verkhovna Rada Committee Again Did Not Support Abolition Of Part-Time Education

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation has supported draft law No. 10117, which, among other things, introduces the recognition of the results of previous education obtained through non-formal and informal education.

However, accordin to Yulia Hryshyna, MP and member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, the Committee for the second time excluded the provision on the abolition of part-time education from the text of the bill, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, during a meeting of the Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, we excluded the provision on the abolition of part-time education for the second time. This time, from the draft law No. 10177 on the development of educational trajectories and improvement of the educational process in higher education," Hryshyna wrote.

According to Roman Hryshchuk, MP and member of the Committee, draft law No. 10177 makes studying at higher education institutions more flexible for students.

In particular, it is proposed to introduce the recognition of prior learning outcomes obtained through non-formal and informal education (self-education). Interdisciplinary bachelor's programs, admission to a broad field with the possibility of later choosing a specialty are possible. In addition, the draft law proposes to tighten the requirements for regulated professions (doctors, for example) and expand the variable component for unregulated specialties.

It is also proposed to establish by law the minimum number of hours of training per ECTS credit. At a bachelor's degree, a minimum of 10 hours (out of 30 hours per ECTS credit), and at a master's degree, a minimum of 8 hours.

An individual curriculum may provide for an annual study load of not less than 30 and not more than 80 ECTS credits.

The period of study of a higher education student in an educational program may be reduced by no more than 25 percent by increasing the number of credits during the year of study. This means that it will be possible to complete a bachelor's degree in 3 years.

As Ukrinform reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the rules for admission to universities in 2024. Next year, to enter universities, it will be necessary to pass the National Multiple Subject Test (NMT) of three compulsory subjects plus one subject of choice.

Also, in 2024, according to the amendments to the legislation, there will be no state exams in grades 4, 9, and 11. Instead, a pilot state examination will be held for primary school graduates.