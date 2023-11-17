Netherlands To Provide Additional EUR 2B In Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands is planning to send a new military aid package to Ukraine, totaling more than EUR 2 billion.

The relevant statement was made by the Dutch Defence Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The government has reserved over 2 billion Euros for 2024. This amount is mainly intended for military support,” the report states.

In particular, these funds will be spent on the supply of ammunition, technical maintenance of equipment and weapons, enhanced cybersecurity, as well as Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction efforts.

“The Netherlands will continue to fully support Ukraine. By reserving this large amount, we're also sending a clear message: Ukraine can count on us, both now and in the past,”

Minister of Defence of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren noted.

Additionally, the Netherlands will continue to train the Ukrainian military personnel in 2024.

A reminder that, on November 7, 2023, the Netherlands sent the first F-16 fighter jets to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots.