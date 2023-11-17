Different Units Of Ukraine's Defense Forces Actively Working In Left-Bank Kherson Region Humeniuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson direction, different units of Ukraine's Defense Forces are actively working on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

The relevant statement was made by Head of the United Coordinating Press Center of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Different forces, different structural components of the Defense Forces are working there, not only the marines. Various units are working there according to their assignments. The work is very powerful, not only with personal presence. Both aerial reconnaissance and artillery units are making efforts to ensure that those gaining a foothold on the left bank have more or less assured peace,” Humeniuk told.

In her words, Ukrainian defenders cannot disclose too many details regarding their actions, as the enemy is monitoring the information space. Earlier, Russians destroyed cell base towers in the temporarily occupied areas to prevent local residents from gaining access to truthful information.

“The work is underway. The work is powerful. In bad weather, it becomes more difficult, because it complicates not only physical advancement but also aerial reconnaissance efforts due to a storm warning,” Humeniuk added.

She mentioned that, as long as the enemy is unable to use tactical air forces as frequently as before, the Ukrainian military are making use of this time to consolidate progress.

A reminder that, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian warriors conducted a series of successful actions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson direction. This includes sabotage, raiding and reconnaissance efforts. At the moment, Ukrainian forces are revealing the occupiers' ammunition and food supply routes, and scouting the sites of enemy personnel and equipment deployment, artillery firing positions to further destroy them. Fierce battles are underway.