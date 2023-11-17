German Envoy Visits Sumy To Discuss Air Defense, Reconstruction Efforts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Ukraine Martin Jaeger has paid a two-day visit to the Sumy region to discuss air defense, reconstruction, community support, and the defense of freedom.

The relevant statement was made by Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Ukraine Martin Jaeger on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Air defense, reconstruction, community support and the defense of freedom in a region that suffers from Russian attacks like few others – these were the topics of my two-day visit to Sumy.

Thank you very much to everyone I spoke to! Germany will continue to stand by your side,” Jaeger wrote.

A reminder that Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Ukraine Martin Jaeger stated earlier that Germany was planning to send two more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine before the end of 2023.