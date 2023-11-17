Government Eases Import Of Power Equipment To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has simplified the import of power equipment to Ukraine, namely generators and transformers.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a meeting of the Ukrainian government, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the Government portal .

“Government has approved a resolution that simplifies the import of power equipment, including generators and transformers, to Ukraine,” the report states, citing the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

According to Shmyhal, six technical regulations that used to be applied to the import and sale of power equipment will be actually suspended.

The Prime Minister mentioned that Ukraine had successfully passed the first month of the heating season. In his words, the situation in the country's energy sector remains stable, and there is no electricity deficit. The heating season has kicked off across all regions.

“Ukraine has now fully provided itself with the required amount of energy resources. We have almost 16 billion cubic meters of gas in our storage facilities. Coal reserves in storage facilities amount to 1.1 million tonnes,” Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister noted that 445 heat supply facilities had been renovated in Ukraine.

“We engage in active cooperation with our partners in the energy sector. We have new deliveries of air defense systems that are expected to enhance the protection of energy facilities,” Shmyhal added.

According to him, Ukrainian communities had received 22 mobile boilers from the United States, and new deliveries are being prepared.

Additionally, Denmark will contribute EUR 7 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. The total amount of support received via the Fund has already exceeded EUR 320 million.

Moreover, as the capacity of electricity imports from the EU has been expanded, Ukraine can now import up to 1.2 GW of electricity compared to 500 MW last year.