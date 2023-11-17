Shmyhal Discusses Reforms, Joint Projects With U.S. Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Ukraine Bridget Brink discussed the implementation of reforms and the carrying out of joint projects, which were agreed upon during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States.
The Prime Minister said this in a post on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.
“Had a meeting with US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink. We talked about the implementation of reforms and joint projects agreed during the visit of President Zelensly to the US,” Shmyhal posted.
The Prime Minister also thanked American partners for their comprehensive support.
As reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce on November 16 to discuss measures to support the economy and current challenges. The meeting participants discussed recovery priorities and initiatives that will contribute to GDP growth.
