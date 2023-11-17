-->


International Court Of Justice Rejects Armenia's Demand To Withdraw Azerbaijani Servicemen From Karabakh


11/17/2023 3:09:19 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The International Court of Justice has rejected Armenia's unreasonable demand to withdraw all personnel of the military and law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan from the Karabakh region, Trend reports.

This is stated in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's statement.

"We welcome the Court's ruling that has reconfirmed Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, rightfully rejecting Armenia's request that challenged Azerbaijan's long-acknowledged and internationally recognized sovereignty over Karabakh. It is also noteworthy that the Court has also rejected the baseless and ludicrous request for withdrawal of all military and law-enforcement personnel by Azerbaijan from its Karabakh region," the ministry said.

