Azerbaijani MFA Responds To Press Secretary Of EU High Commissioner

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The views
expressed by European Commission's Lead Spokesperson for Foreign
Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano during an interview with
the Armenpress news agency in Brussels on November 17, 2023, are
further evidence of the biased approach of the EU representative,
Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada
said, Trend reports.
"It is regrettable that the representative of the European Union
ignores the fact that for 30 years, Armenia violated the
sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, carried out a
policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, as a result of
which more than one million Azerbaijanis became internally
displaced persons and refugees. We remind the EU representative
once again that the 44-day war, as well as the 24-hour anti-terror
measures in September 2023, happened within the sovereign
territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the norms and
principles of international law, and that our country has restored
its sovereignty through legal means. It is unacceptable for the EU
representative to accuse Azerbaijan of unilateral military steps,
despite the fact that Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that the
Armenian armed forces that used to be deployed in our territories,
are a source of danger in the region and has repeatedly called for
their immediate withdrawal in accordance with international law.
Regarding the relocation of Armenian residents living in the
Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to Armenia based on their personal
decision, we consider the statement of the EU representative on the
initiative to create an international mechanism to protect the
rights and safety of Armenian residents as interference in the
reintegration process initiated by Azerbaijan. Karabakh is an
integral part of Azerbaijan, the rights and security of the
Armenian population living in this region will be ensured in
accordance with the Constitution of Azerbaijan. We once again
emphasize Azerbaijan's strong commitment to the normalization of
relations and peace with Armenia, and this position has been
confirmed by the consistent steps we have taken as the initiator of
the peace agreement since November 2020," the spokesman said.
