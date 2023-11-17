International Court Rejects 7 Out Of 10 Claims Of Armenia Against Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. On November 17,
the International Court rejected 7 out of 10 claims of Armenia
against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The court in its decision confirmed the sovereignty of
Azerbaijan over Karabakh and territorial integrity, rejected the
unfounded and ridiculous demand for the withdrawal of personnel of
the military and law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan from
Karabakh.
Also, according to the decision, the already stated policy of
the Azerbaijani government towards the Armenian residents of
Karabakh was taken into account. This includes Azerbaijan's
commitment to ensure the safety and security of all residents,
regardless of their national or ethnic origin. The court did not
attach importance to Armenia's demand for a visit to Karabakh by
representatives of UN agencies and cooperation with the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), thereby
essentially nullifying all unfounded claims against our country in
connection with the visit of representatives of international
organizations to the region. Also, the court's rejection of
Armenia's claims regarding cultural monuments and artifacts is
confirmation of the measures taken by our country. In addition, the
court did not satisfy Armenia's demands regarding persons
associated with the separatist regime detained on relevant charges.
The court did not confirm that Azerbaijan had violated its
obligations under the International Convention on the Elimination
of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD), and this claim by
Armenia was also rejected.
MENAFN17112023000187011040ID1107448441
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.