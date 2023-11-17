International Court Rejects 7 Out Of 10 Claims Of Armenia Against Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. On November 17, the International Court rejected 7 out of 10 claims of Armenia against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The court in its decision confirmed the sovereignty of Azerbaijan over Karabakh and territorial integrity, rejected the unfounded and ridiculous demand for the withdrawal of personnel of the military and law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan from Karabakh.

Also, according to the decision, the already stated policy of the Azerbaijani government towards the Armenian residents of Karabakh was taken into account. This includes Azerbaijan's commitment to ensure the safety and security of all residents, regardless of their national or ethnic origin. The court did not attach importance to Armenia's demand for a visit to Karabakh by representatives of UN agencies and cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), thereby essentially nullifying all unfounded claims against our country in connection with the visit of representatives of international organizations to the region. Also, the court's rejection of Armenia's claims regarding cultural monuments and artifacts is confirmation of the measures taken by our country. In addition, the court did not satisfy Armenia's demands regarding persons associated with the separatist regime detained on relevant charges. The court did not confirm that Azerbaijan had violated its obligations under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD), and this claim by Armenia was also rejected.