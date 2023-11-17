Number Of Killed In Gaza Strip Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) БАКУ /Trend/ - The death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 12
thousand people, the press service of the Gaza government wrote on
its Facebook page, Trend reports.
It is reported that since October 7, more than 12 thousand
people have died in the Gaza Strip, including 5 thousand children
and adolescents, as well as 3,300 women.
It is noted that about 30 thousand people were injured during
this period, 75 percent of them were children and women.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of
October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began
from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration
of militants by land, water, and air.
