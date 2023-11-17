-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Number Of Killed In Gaza Strip Announced


11/17/2023 3:09:17 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) БАКУ /Trend/ - The death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 12 thousand people, the press service of the Gaza government wrote on its Facebook page, Trend reports.

It is reported that since October 7, more than 12 thousand people have died in the Gaza Strip, including 5 thousand children and adolescents, as well as 3,300 women.

It is noted that about 30 thousand people were injured during this period, 75 percent of them were children and women.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

MENAFN17112023000187011040ID1107448440

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search