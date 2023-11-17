When Fiat Topolino Meets Topolino, Magic Happens: A FIAT Initiative In Collaboration With The Walt Disney Company Italia

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



Olivier Francois, FIAT CEO ( ), will introduce five unique interpretations of the Fiat Topolino,

four

designed by Turin's Centro Stile inspired by Disney Creatives and one with the

participation of

Giorgio Cavazzano, one of the most famous Disney artists, who entirely designed a brand new Fiat Topolino to celebrate Disney 100th Anniversary.



Click on this

LINK

( ) to follow the press conference on

November 21st at 12.00 PM CET .

