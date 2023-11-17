Mauritanian President, Energy Minister And More To Deliver Opening Keynotes At Upcoming MSGBC Summit

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



The third edition of MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2023 ( )

will open with a strong slate of speakers, including the President and Minister of Petroleum, Mines and Energy of Mauritania.

Top government officials and industry leaders from the MSGBC region will speak at the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2023 conference in Nouakchott on November 21-22, underscoring the pivotal role of the energy sector in the region's development agenda.

Delivering the presidential address, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, will present the country's key development objectives and shared energy and economic interests.

Under his leadership, Mauritania has actively worked to cultivate its emerging energy sector, encouraging new investment from international partners and expanding its infrastructure to support energy-led growth.

With the arrival of first gas in 2024, Nani O. Chrougha, Minister of Petroleum, Mines and Energy of Mauritania, will present a keynote outlining the Ministry's strategy to finance new energy sector development in 2024 and beyond. In recent months, Minister Chrougha has engaged in discussions with leading international finance institutions, including the European Investment Bank, to strengthen existing partnerships and accelerate the development of future projects, particularly in green hydrogen production.



NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), will also feature in the event's opening ceremony, underscoring the need for energy security and to eradicate energy poverty in Africa by 2030. Ayuk will articulate his insights into the

MSGBC

( ) region, positioning its natural gas industry as a picture of both economic opportunity and low-carbon production.



Eng. Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), will highlight the role of gas in achieving regional energy security. The GECF has positioned natural gas as a key driver of sustainable development, advocating for its global use and ensuring member nations' sovereign rights. With Mauritania joining the GECF as an observer member last month, Hamel will share insights on optimizing LNG exports and fostering outreach, dialogue and gas-focused cooperation.

Meanwhile, first oil in the region is anticipated in 2024 with the Sangomar Field Development in Senegal. Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organization, will address the importance of regional collaboration and the future of African hydrocarbon development in the age of the energy transition.

Representing private industry, Gordon Birrell, Executive Vice President of Production & Operations at bp, and Alex Hewitt, Founding Partner at CWP Global, will also present keynote addresses. Birrell is anticipated to provide insights into bp's flagship projects, including the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG development and BirAllah gas field, while Hewitt will update on CWP's AMAN green hydrogen megaproject.

“The participation of the highest government leaders at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2023 is a testament to the strategic importance of the energy sector to regional energy security and economic growth,” states Sandra Jeque, International Conference Director at Energy Capital & Power, summit organizers.“Moreover, the participation of the AEC, GECF, APPO, bp and CWP Global signifies the growing interest of international partners in strengthening their engagement with MSGBC countries and will set the tone for the rest of the program.”



Under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, and in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy, and Mines; the Mauritanian Oil and Mining Company; Petrosen; COS-Petrogaz; and the African Energy Chamber, the third edition of MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power, which is organized by Energy Capital & Power, will take place on November 21-22. Please visit



to register for the event.

