Eritrea: President Isaias Receives Credentials Of Ambassadors

President Isaias Afwerki today received at the Denden Guest House the credentials of 19 Ambassadors.

The Resident Ambassadors who submitted their credentials are: Mr. Gianlica Grippa of the European Union, Mr. Prakash Chand of the Republic of India, Mr. Jerome Cauchard of French Republic and Mr. Omar Idris of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The non-Resident Ambassadors who summated their credentials are: Mr. Pirkka Tapiola of the Republic of Finland, Mr. Isidro Gonzalez of the kingdom of Spain, Mr. Abou Bakr Diallo of the Republic of Mali, Mr. Amjad Jemil Al Qahyewi of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Dr. Rashid Yahya Ssmuddu of the Republic of Uganda, Mrs. Sani Nana Aicha Andia of Czech Republic, Mr. Nikolaos Papageorgiou of Greece, Mrs. Callista Jennie of the Republic of Mali, Mr. Namgung Hwan of the Republic of Korea, Mrs. Joan Thomas Edward of Jamaica, Mr. Patrick Egloff of Swiss Federation, Mr. Miguel Cesar Domingos of the Republic of Angola, Mr. Georg Poestinger of the Republic of Austria and Mrs. Jenny Ohlsson of the Kingdom of Sweden.

At the event, the ambassadors stated their willingness to work toward developing multilateral relations with Eritrea in light of the country's role and influence in the region, noting that they had received from President Isaias clear and significant ideas that could help to strengthen their countries' ties with Eritrea.

Mr. Omar Idris of the Federal Republic of Somalia expressed his honor at this historic juncture to become his country's first Ambassador to Eritrea. He expressed his conviction to work hard to practically reflect the brotherly relation between Eritrea and Somalia that has a long foundation and history.

In her credential submission as Jamaica's first ambassador to Eritrea, Mrs. Joan Thomas Edward stated that she was prepared to work toward both fortifying bilateral ties with Eritrea and advancing the development of relationships between Caribbean and African nations based on the Global South Movement.

Mr. Amin Hassan, Director of the Office of the President, and Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, were present at the handing out ceremony.

