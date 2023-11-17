His Majesty The King Congratulates Pedro Sanchez On His Investiture As Spanish Prime Minister

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to Pedro Sanchez, on the occasion of his investiture as Spanish Prime Minister.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses to Sanchez His warmest congratulations and sincere wishes for total success in achieving the aspirations of the friendly Spanish people to greater progress and prosperity.

His Majesty the King congratulated Sanchez on the renewed trust placed in him by the Spanish Parliament, reiterating His firm determination to continue working with the Spanish Prime Minister to further strengthen the relations of friendship and solid cooperation linking the two countries and consolidate the new stage of the "strategic partnership that We have adopted, based on good neighborliness, mutual trust and permanent and constructive dialogue".

The Sovereign took the opportunity to praise the commitment of the two neighboring countries to ensuring that their views are in harmony on various regional and international issues of common interest, in keeping with the age-old civilizational and cultural heritage shared by the two friendly peoples, and thus contributing to the preservation of peace, stability and prosperity in the Euro-Mediterranean region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.