Troika Condemns Escalating Violence, Human Rights Abuses In Sudan Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (KUNA) - The governments of Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States (The Troika) condemned Friday the escalating violence and human rights abuses in Sudan, especially attacks by the Rapid Support Forces in West, Central and South Darfur.

"These have included - according to credible reports - mass killings including ethnic targeting of non-Arab and other communities, killings of traditional leaders, unjust detentions, and obstruction of humanitarian aid," the Troika said in joint statement.

"We are also concerned by reports of violence in the town of Jebel Aulia, on the White Nile River, where there are reports of targeting of civilians."

The three countries also reiterated that there is no acceptable military solution to the conflict, and called for an end to the fighting.

"We urge the RSF and the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) to refrain from actions that would further divide Sudan along ethnic lines or draw other forces into their conflict.

"Both sides need to deescalate and engage in meaningful discussions that lead to a ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access," added the statement.

The Troika also welcomed the recent resumption of talks in Jeddah, co-facilitated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United States, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which is also participating on behalf of the African Union, and recognized the initial humanitarian commitments made by the parties on November 7.

It stressed that achieving a sustainable solution requires ending violence and resuming a civilian-owned political process to form a civilian government and restore Sudan's democratic transition.

"We welcome the efforts of the Sudanese people as they work to support humanitarian responses, demand an end to the war, and resume the stalled political transition."

The Troika countries also are proud to be among the largest donors in support of the Sudanese people.

"We will continue to focus on efforts to ensure that diverse communities are able to participate meaningfully in building Sudan's democratic future, at the same time as supporting displaced persons and other at-risk communities through life-saving humanitarian aid," they vowed. (end)

amm









MENAFN17112023000071011013ID1107448431