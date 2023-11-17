Five States File Referral In ICC On Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 17 (KUNA) - The International Criminal said Friday that it has received a referral of the Situation in the State of Palestine, from five States Parties: South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros, and Djibouti.

"In receiving the referral, my Office confirms that it is presently conducting an investigation into the Situation in the State of Palestine," said ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan in a statement at The Hague the seat of ICC.

He noted that this investigation, commenced on 3 March 2021, encompasses conduct that may amount to Rome Statute crimes committed since 13 June 2014 in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

It is ongoing and extends to the escalation of hostilities and violence since the attacks that took place on 7 October 2023, he said.

"My Office will continue its engagement with all relevant actors, whether national authorities, civil society, survivor groups or international partners, to advance this investigation.

"I will also continue my efforts to visit the State of Palestine and Israel in order to meet with survivors, hear from civil society organizations and engage with relevant national counterparts," he added. (end)

