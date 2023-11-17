WHO: 170 Attacks By Israel On Medical Facilities In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra)-- The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Friday that health care facilities in the occupied West Bank have faced more than 170 Israeli attacks since Oct. 7."WHO is concerned about the continued escalation of attacks on health care in the West Bank," the UN agency said in a statement on X."Health care is not a target," the WHO stressed, referring to international rules of war barring hospitals, schools, and other civilian facilities from being attacked.