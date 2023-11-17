Death Toll In Gaza, West Bank Reaches 11,675 - Health Ministry

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra)-- The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Thursday that at least 11,675 people have been killed in Gaza and the West Bank by attacks since October 7.Some 4,707 children, 3,155 women and 686 elderly are among the dead, while 32,000 were injured, the ministry added.

