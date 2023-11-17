PRCS Says Ambulances Detained And Searched By Israeli Forces

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) says ambulance crews were detained and searched by Israeli forces at Ibn Sina Hospital.
They added that the stop was impeding the crew's“ability to aid the injured and transport patients in Jenin Governorate”.
MENAFN17112023000063011010ID1107448323
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.