Casualties Mount In Attack On Gaza School

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Witnesses have told Al Jazeera that dozens of people have been killed and another 100 people injured in an attack on al-Falah School in the Zeitoun neighbourhood south of Gaza City. On its latest live blog update til now, Al Jazeera stated that it still does not have firm casualty numbers.

The strike on the school, which was sheltering thousands of displaced people, took place last night, but the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza said it only learned of it this morning due to a blackout of telecommunications services in the Strip, according to Al Jazeera.