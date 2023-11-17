WHO Warns Of Disease Outbreaks In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is concerned about the spread of disease in Gaza after mass Israeli bombardments caused many to live in overcrowded shelters with insufficient food and access to clean water.

Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative in the occupied Palestinian territories, said,“We are extremely concerned about the spread of the disease when the winter season arrives.”

He added that more than 70,000 acute respiratory infections and at least 44,000 cases of diarrhoea had been recorded.