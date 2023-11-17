WHO Warns Of Disease Outbreaks In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is concerned about the spread of disease in Gaza after mass Israeli bombardments caused many to live in overcrowded shelters with insufficient food and access to clean water.
Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative in the occupied Palestinian territories, said,“We are extremely concerned about the spread of the disease when the winter season arrives.”
He added that more than 70,000 acute respiratory infections and at least 44,000 cases of diarrhoea had been recorded.
MENAFN17112023000063011010ID1107448321
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.