Amir Receives Phone Call From US President

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today, November 17, from the President of the United States of America HE Joe Biden.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories. They also discussed the strategic relations between the two countries and means of boosting and developing them, in addition to regional and international developments.