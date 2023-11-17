New Investor Ideas In Mining And Energy (NASDAQ: GSM) (TSXV: HMR) (TSXV: RSMX) (NYSE: SLCA) (NYSE: AESI)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces its weekly roundup of stocks to watch in Mining and Energy. Today's stocks have been added to our lists of free stock directories in each sector.

The newest mining companies are involved in silica mining/production and have been added to the new Silica Stocks section of our Mining Stocks and Green Stocks Directories.

The latest energy provides logistics services to the oil and gas industry.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM ) is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London.

Homerun Resources Inc . (OTCQB: HMRFF ) (TSX-V: HMR ) is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

Regency Silver Corp . (OTCQB: RSMXF ) (TSX-V: RSMX ) is a gold-copper-silver exploration company focused on the Americas. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency Silver's flagship project is the Dios Padre gold-copper-silver project in Sonora, Mexico.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc . (NYSE: SLCA ) is a global performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 123-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 600 diversified products to customers across our end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox LogisticsTM. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox LogisticsTM is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company has 27 operating mines and processing facilities and two additional exploration stage properties across the United States and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

New Stocks Added the Energy Directories :

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc . (NYSE: AESI ) A leading provider of high quality proppant and innovative logistics services to the oil and gas industry in the most active basin in North America.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

