New Study Reveals The Top Family-Friendly Video Games To Play This Christmas - Portal 2 Crowned Top

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) A new study has revealed the best family-friendly video games to play this Christmas - with Portal 2 crowned top.

The research, conducted by Hearts gathered data on 50 local multiplayer video games averaging user reviews from Metacritic, GameSpot, and IGN, to find the top family-friendly video games.

To make this accessible to families of all ages, the study has omitted any games that include blood, swearing, and other mature themes.

Portal 2 is placed top with a rating of 9.06, a 20.1% increase compared to the average game rating. In cooperative mode, users will control robots Atlas and P-Body and will come across puzzles designed for teamwork, requiring communication and coordination between players to solve.

The second-best game to play this Christmas is It Takes Two, with a rating of 8.86. The game follows the adventures of two tiny characters, Cody and May, offering a wide variety of challenges and puzzles that require collaboration between players.

Despite its high completion time, Stardew Valley takes third spot with 8.7. Players take on a role of characters who inherit a neglected farm, with the main objective to transform the neglected farm into a thriving agricultural enterprise. Players can cultivate crops, raise animals, mine for resources, fish, and engage in various activities to make their farm prosperous.

Rayman Legends is placed fourth with a rating of 8.66, followed closely by Nintendo's Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in fifth with a rating of 8.63.

On the other end of the scale, Star Wars Battlefront II is named the worst family-friendly video game to play this Christmas, with a rating of 4.63 - a 48.8% decrease compared to Portal 2.

Gran Turismo 7 is ranked second worst with a rating of 5.8 and followed by the LEGO Movie 2 video game in in third with 5.9.

As well as looking at the top user-rated video games, the analysis also looked at which of the games had the lowest completion time for the main game - with Crawl placed first with just 1 hour.

A video game with a low completion time is ideal for a family during Christmas, as it fits in to busy schedules and reduces potential frustration and offers replayability.

The second and third best games for minimal time commitment are Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge and Untitled Goose Game - both with 3 hours.

Interestingly, the video game with the highest completion time is Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 with 140 hours for co-op mode with your family - an 853% increase compared to the average.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson at Hearts as said:

"Family video games can be a fantastic choice for Christmas, fostering a sense of togetherness and fun for everyone involved.

Many family video games encourage collaboration and teamwork. Whether it's solving puzzles together, competing as a team, or working towards a common goal, these games can enhance family dynamics and communication.

The joy and laughter shared during family video game sessions can create lasting memories. These shared experiences can become cherished stories that family members reminisce about for years to come."

