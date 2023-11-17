Saab Receives Order For Defence Equipment

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Saab has today received an order from a Government of a Western country for a number of defence systems and equipment. The order value is approximately SEK 4.3 billion with deliveries planned 2025-2027.

The order includes systems and equipment from Saab's business areas Dynamics and Surveillance.

"We are proud to be able to contribute to our customers' safety and we continue to see a great interest in our world leading products and solutions," says Saab's President and CEO Micael Johansson.

Due to the nature of the industry, circumstances concerning the customer and national security interests, no further information regarding this order or the customer will be provided.

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

The information is such that Saab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 17 November 2023 at 19:15 (CET).

