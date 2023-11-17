Gold Forecast: Markets Continue To See Buyers Underneath

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The gold market has been volatile yet again during the Thursday trading session, just like we had seen during the Wednesday session. However, later on in the day we have broken out to the upside so it looks like we may be trying to reach the $10,000 level in the spot market.

This continued movement reflects the issues that steer gold's course, most notably the bond markets and interest rates. A direct correlation exists between rising interest rates in the United States and a decline in gold prices, and conversely, when interest rates fall, gold tends to rise.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

Beneath the surface of this market, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level looms, having served as a significant support level in the past. Further reinforcing this support are the closely watched 50-Day and 200-Day Exponential Moving Average , forming a zone that has historically offered support during pullbacks. Although recent market dynamics prompted a significant bounce, it's important to note that Wednesday's candlestick pattern took the form of a shooting star, signaling a potential impending pullback.

A potential breakthrough above Wednesday's shooting star could set the stage for a rally towards the psychologically significant $2000 level. This level garners substantial attention from market participants due to its round number allure. Conversely, a downturn below the 200-Day EMA could usher in a reevaluation of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, followed by a closer look at the $1900 level, which aligns closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. This isn't my base case scenario, but at the end of the day – its still a possibility and therefore you will have to at least keep it in the back of your mind Shorting the Market

In the current environment, monitoring the 10-year yield in the United States is necessary, as it has a profound influence on gold's movements. Simultaneously, paying heed to price action in the gold market is equally important. The market appears to be striving for stability in its present vicinity, as this region has repeatedly demonstrated its significance. Recent events have reaffirmed its resilience, further underscoring its importance.

In the end, the gold market remains characterized by its inherent volatility , responding to a confluence of factors that shape its path. The correlation between interest rates, technical levels, and psychological price barriers adds complexity to the trading of gold at the moment. Amidst this landscape, exercising caution and refraining from shorting the market until a substantial breakdown is evident from a reliable support area remains a smart approach.

Ready to trade today's Gold prediction ? Here's a list of some of the best XAU/USD brokers to check out.