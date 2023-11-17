GBP/USD Forecast: Looks Underneath

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The trading session on Thursday brought an initial stumble for the British pound as it slipped beneath the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average . However, a twist of fate saw the currency recover its footing and display signs of vitality. What's particularly intriguing about this juncture is that it coincides with the apex of the bearish flag formation we had been ensnared within. It now seems logical that a contentious battle is unfolding. Should the downward trajectory persist, the pound may drop further, potentially targeting the 50-Day EMA or even plummeting back into the previous flag. Yet, it appears the previous pattern has essentially fractured, leaving us with the question of whether the former trendline will hold as a level of support. If it does, then we could see an overall selloff of the US dollar across the forex markets. Of course, the USD is the biggest mover of this pair in general.

In the grand scheme, a pivotal juncture materializes if the pound manages to make a daily close above the 1.25 level. Such a move could propel the currency pair higher, with the 1.28 level looming as the next target on the horizon.

This potential rally would mark a continuation of the overarching reversal or even an exodus of short positions that have recently transpired. The market's direction, whether it maintains its upward momentum or succumbs to a substantial breakdown, is poised to unveil itself in the upcoming couple of days.

The pendulum of this predicament swings significantly due to the impact of interest rates in the United States, a juggernaut capable of influencing the fate of the greenback. Recent developments have witnessed the US dollar enduring a fierce pummeling on the heels of waning inflation concerns in the United States. Yet, the sustainability of this newfound momentum remains an enigma. Typically, such candlestick formations seldom materialize in isolation, hinting at an imminent period of consolidation on the horizon Market is Facing Turbulent Oscillations

Consequently, the landscape appears poised for turbulent oscillations, offering a great environment for short-term traders to seize opportunities over the coming days. The prevailing question remains whether the market shall experience a resurgence of bullish sentiment or succumb to the pressures of a significant downturn. In this market, and many others, there is a massive amount of uncertainty that traders will have to keep in mind.

