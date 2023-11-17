Natural Gas Forecast: Walks The Trendline

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Natural gas markets displayed a notable rally on Thursday, surging to test the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average , an indicator closely monitored by many market participants.

This ongoing pattern suggests that buyers remain active, a trend that is poised to drive natural gas prices higher. As winter approaches and temperatures plummet, the demand for natural gas is poised to surge. That being said, it's probably worth noting that we have sold off yet again but not much has changed, as we have ended up basically where we started during the previous session. This just shows a market full of uncertainty, and I still believe in the long term outlook.

It appears that with each retracement, the market consistently attracts demand, and the underlying uptrend line continues to provide steadfast support. Consequently, it's prudent to view this situation as one where buyers are eager to seize value opportunities in a market that certainly will be of interest later this winter. The prospect of breaching the 200-Day EMA holds the potential to trigger a renewed attempt to reach recent price highs, a level that has been staunchly defended. An ascent beyond this point could pave the way for a move towards the $4.00 level, and even the $5.00 level may come into view.

The possibility of breaking below the uptrend line would constitute a significant shift in market dynamics, but such an eventuality seems remote at this juncture. Factors contributing to this bullish outlook include not only the anticipation of colder temperatures but also the European Union's impending struggle with a supply shortage. Consequently, they may be compelled to procure natural gas at elevated prices, potentially from the United States Participants Must Remain Vigilant

In any case, natural gas trading is a cyclical affair that commands attention year after year. The recent retracement appears to have been a necessary corrective phase, especially considering the remarkable 40% surge from the market's bottom. The current pullback likely presents an enticing entry point for investors, particularly as it aligns with a testing of the approximately 50% retracement level. The coming days will reveal whether the market can sustain its momentum. Questions linger concerning electricity demand, but it is increasingly conceivable that natural gas could outshine crude oil in the current landscape.

At the end of the day, the natural gas market's recent rally underscores its resilience and attractiveness to buyers. The upcoming winter season promises heightened demand, while various geopolitical and supply factors further bolster the case for a bullish outlook. As always, market participants must remain vigilant and make sure not to overexpose themselves to leverage in a market that can be wild.

