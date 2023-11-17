What Do Alpine Farmers Do In The Winter?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Was machen Älplerinnen und Älpler im Winter?
Cosa fanno alpigiani e alpigiane durante l'inverno?
Where cows and goats grazed a few weeks ago, the first snows of winter have arrived. By now, most of the 7,000-odd Alpine farms in Switzerland have been left to the rustic, fairy-tale landscape of the winter mountains.
But for the farmers who came back down to the valleys with their animals, the winter season is now beginning – as is the search for a job.
Seasonal work
Only a small amount of the 17,000 Alpine farmers in Switzerland also have a farm in the lowlands. Most of them spend the summer season“up on the alp”, before in winter they take on another job, in a ski station for example. But such seasonal work usually only starts in December.
“There's obviously then a danger that in autumn and spring, certain months are not easily covered by income,” says Erich von Siebenthal from the Swiss Association for the Alpine Economy.
