KSDC Inks Mou With FUEL To Skill Train Engineers In AI & ML

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 17 (KNN) The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) has joined hands with Friends Union for Energising Lives (FUEL), the skill development and education non-profit to train 1,000 candidates for job roles spanning new age fields like Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), AI data science, cloud architect 2.0 and software engineering.

Under the

Chief Minister Kaushalya Karnataka Yojane (CMKKY), FUEL will mobilise and select candidates along with KSDC support and impart training to a cohort of 250 aspirants each across 4 key sectors. FUEL, with its extensive network of industry partners and highly-qualified training personnel, will provide the candidates with incisive and practical knowledge of emerging sectors like AI and ML that are guiding business decisions worldwide.

Speaking on the initiative,

Ketan Deshpande, Founder and CEO, FUEL

said,“FUEL has been at the forefront in offering an upskilling curriculum aimed at developing and implementing various skill-training programmes based on the emerging demand across industries. The technological paradigm shift has impacted businesses and necessitated urgent upskilling of the future workforce.”

“We impart knowledge on trending topics, bridging the gap between industries and academics. Our innovative methods hone the creative minds of young learners and ensure them the best placements at high-end companies,” he said

Santosh Huralikoppi, Chief Mentor, FUEL

said,“FUEL is dedicated to imparting skilling and upskilling with a unique and complex learning environment to explore and experience different field settings and achieve clinical competencies. For this, we are happy to associate with KSDC and be part of its distinct initiative to take the upskilling of IT professionals to the next level.”

The MOU was signed on 2nd November 2023.

(KNN Bureau)