Campus Activewear Marks 250 Stores Nationwide Embracing A Legacy Of Fashion Excellence And Customer-First Approach

The brand has expanded from 35 to over 250 stores nationwide since 2017, marking significant growth in a short span

To celebrate this milestone, the brand opened its 250th store in Seasons Mall, Pune, reaffirming its commitment to providing top-quality Activewear footwear Campus Activewear extends gratitude to valued customers with special offers: shop for Rs. 4999+ for a complimentary wireless earphone or Rs. 3499+ for a free backpack

Campus Activewear , one of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brands announces a milestone in its journey towards expansion and growth by achieving the landmark of 250 stores across India. To celebrate this achievement, the company opened its new store in Seasons Mall, Pune as a testament to its commitment to providing high-quality, fashionable, and affordable shoes to customers.



Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO of Campus Activewear Ltd. said,

“At Campus Activewear, we have evolved in line with our customers transforming us into a brand that truly understands the changing fashion needs. Therefore, we are not only one of the largest footwear brands in India, we are also the trendiest and the fittest, with a consistent pace of new shoe drops and store openings. As we celebrate our 250th store, we embrace the spirit of movement, encouraging everyone to join us in revolutionising style, confidence, and self-expression. With an ingenious research and design philosophy, we enable the youth to feel confident with their individuality.”





Since its inception in 2005, the brand has continuously incorporated the latest designs in its product portfolio that resonate with customers' evolving preferences through innovation, strategic partnerships, and exclusive collaborations. The retail journey of Campus began in 2017 with 35 exclusive brand outlets by 2020, has swiftly expanded its footprint, now boasting over 250 stores across the country. Complemented by a robust online presence, Campus has firmly established its footprint across platforms. This growth echoes the brand's commitment to providing high-quality sports and athleisure wear to a diverse customer base with its pan-India network, ensuring accessibility.







“Our journey is fuelled by unstoppable energy, propelling us to push ourselves and remain committed to delivering fashion excellence. Putting our customers at the forefront, we extend gratitude for the trust and loyalty they have shown us throughout this journey,” added Mr. Aggarwal .





Campus Activewear has always been at the forefront of fashion innovation and comfort, continuously driving the narrative ahead. Over the years, Campus has evolved its fashion offerings with a commitment to excellence and embracing a customer-first foundation. With an agile, fashion-forward, and segmented approach, Campus boasts an array of trendy designs, in captivating colours, and attractive pricing options for everyone and every occasion. With keen eye for leading global fashion trends, the brand has adopted an Omni-channel sales approach to add significant value to the customer's journey while serving the latent demand in the market.





To mark this special occasion, Campus Activewear is delighted to present exclusive offers across its stores pan India: shop for Rs. 4999 to enjoy a free wireless earphone or Rs. 3499+ to receive a complimentary backpack, extending gratitude to its valued customers. It's Campus Activewear's way of giving back to the customers who have been an integral part of their journey.





As Campus Activewear looks forward to the future, the brand focuses on augmenting customers' style quotient, winning every occasion, and inspiring a generation to make their mark by delivering exceptional products to its ever-growing market base. With 250 stores and counting, Campus Activewear is more accessible than ever before, and there are no signs of slowing down.

Campus Activewear aims to emerge as the most preferred athleisure brand in India, and bets big on design and product innovation every single time to provide fashion for consumers' feet.





About Campus Activewear Ltd.

Campus is India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. In 2005, Mr. Hari Krishan Agarwal with his acumen, skill and innovative thinking, started a never-to-end revolution in the footwear industry with Campus Activewear. Today, the flagship brand ''Campus'' has emerged as the biggest domestic sports and athleisure footwear brand in India that offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. With the changing market dynamics, Campus sustained its focus on product design and innovation by facilitating access to the latest global trends and styles through fashion forward approach. With over 19000+ multi-brand retail stores, over 200 company's exclusive outlets, website (campusshoes) and amongst one of the top brands available on e-commerce portals, Campus secured its pan India presence while capturing the imagination of millions of people across Omni-channel platforms. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points and an attractive product value proposition making Campus, an aspirational brand especially for - young adults, everyday performers and fashionistas. Strengthening the brand's leadership position in India, Campus recently got listed in May 2022.