Biomednewsbreaks - Paxmedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) News Of FDA Type-B Meeting Shared In Syndicated Audio Broadcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, is spotlighted in a recent NetworkNewsAudio broadcast. According to the broadcast, the company recently announced that it had met with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in a Type-B meeting, designed to discuss the positive results from the company's PAX-HAT-301 study of suramin in stage one human African sleeping sickness caused by Trypanosoma brucei rhodesiense, a rare and fatal parasitic disease. The broadcast was released by via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that offer companies additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points.“This marks a pivotal moment for PaxMedica, and we are encouraged by the constructive feedback from the FDA in our recent type-B meeting,” said PaxMedica CEO and chair Howard Weisman regarding the meeting.“The guidance received is instrumental as we expedite the final steps toward our NDA submission for PAX-101, expected in the second half of 2024. We are particularly focused on completing the production of commercial lots under CMC regulatory guidelines, anticipating substantial time and cost savings. We are committed to advancing efficiently in the months ahead to bring PAX-101 closer to those in need.”

To view the full broadcast, visit



To view the press release, visit



About PaxMedica Inc.

PaxMedica is a forward-looking, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in cutting-edge anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) aimed at addressing a range of challenging neurologic disorders, including autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”) and human African trypanosomiasis (“HAT”). The company's portfolio encompasses critical areas within the neurology field, with a focus on pioneering advancements in both ASD and HAT treatments. PaxMedica is dedicated to the continuous development and evaluation of its pioneering program, PAX-101, an intravenous suramin formulation that lies at the heart of our efforts, particularly focused on innovative ASD and HAT treatment solutions. The company's ongoing research initiatives not only prioritize the needs of ASD and HAT patients but also extend to exploring potential therapeutic applications for related conditions.

For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to PXMD are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:



BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office



BioMedWire is powered by

IBN