Biomednewsbreaks FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) Releases Date For Planned Distribution Of Celly Nu Shares

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) , a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions, has announced the distribution date that its securityholders can expect to receive common shares in the capital of Celly Nutrition Corp. The distribution is subject to the satisfaction of all applicable closing conditions of the arrangement. The arrangement outlines plans for FSD Pharma securityholders to receive one Celly Nu share for each FSD Pharma share or FSD Pharma distribution warrant that they hold. FSD Pharma anticipates that this will result in approximately 45,694,621 Celly Nu shares being distributed to securityholders while the company will retain approximately 154,305,379 Celly Nu shares. The announcement noted that holders of all shares in the capital of FSD Pharma and warrants exercisable for the purchase of class B subordinate voting shares, provided the applicable warrant certificate entitles the holder to receive distributions similar to those received by holders of class B subordinate voting shares, together with the holders of FSD Pharma shares, on the record date will be eligible to receive Celly Nu shares. The company has scheduled a special meeting of the FSD Pharma securityholders to vote on the arrangement; that meeting will be held Nov. 20, 2023.

About FSD Pharma Inc.

FSD is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative, inflammatory and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), FSD is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS (formerly Lucid-21-302) (“Lucid-MS”). Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. FSD is also focused on the research and development of UNBUZZD(TM), a proprietary formulation of natural ingredients, vitamins and minerals to help with liver and brain function for the purposes of quickly relieving individuals from the effects of alcohol consumption. FSD maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represent loans secured by residential or commercial property. For more information about the company, please visit

.

