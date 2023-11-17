Biomednewsbreaks Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB) Eyes Opportunity In Largely Untapped Precision Medicine Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Renovaro BioSciences (NASDAQ: RENB) , an advanced, preclinical biotechnology company, and GEDi Cube Intl Ltd., an AI medical technology company, previously announced a definitive agreement to combine. The move brings together two innovative platforms in AI and biotherapeutics to offer comprehensive solutions spanning early detection, diagnostic insights and targeted immunotherapies.“According to CEO Dr. Mark Dybul, MD, the AI division intends to launch commercial products for early cancer detection and improved therapy selection in 2024 – rapidly expanding the precision medicine market, which Renovaro is positioned to capture a substantial share of the largely untapped market. The immunotherapy division plans to start Phase 1/2 trials of its lead asset in the second half of 2024, a breakthrough approach Dr. Dybul believes could lead to emergency use authorization as soon as the end of 2027 – following the results of a Phase 2 clinical trial that will transform treatment for cancers with low survival rates, like pancreatic cancer,” reads a recent article.“We believe GEDiCube's AI technology will enhance and accelerate the development of treatments we are currently pursuing as well as power the discovery of new therapeutic approaches for cancer and other diseases,” Dr. Dybul is quoted as saying.

About Renovaro BioSciences Inc.

Renovaro has developed advanced cell, gene and immunotherapy platforms designed to renew the body's natural tumor-fighting capabilities against cancer and infectious diseases.

.

The latest news and updates relating to RENB are available in the company's newsroom at



