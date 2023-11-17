420 With CNW - German Legislators Push Cannabis Legalization Vote To Next Year

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) German lawmakers have decided to

delay the final vote on a cannabis legalization bill , initially set for this week, pushing the potential implementation of the reform to at least early next year. The bill, slated for its final reading in the Bundestag, Germany's national parliament, has been rescheduled for a decision in December,

according to member Carmen Wegge .

Kirsten Kappert-Gonther, a member of the Green Party, cited the need to refine certain aspects of the legislation as the reason for the...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of two informative articles each business day. Our concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. Articles are released each business day at 4:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. Eastern – our tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:



CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office



CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN