Investornewsbreaks Evergen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) Schedules Release Of Q3 Financial Results, Plans Update Conference Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) , Canada's renewable natural gas (“RNG”) infrastructure platform, has scheduled when it will release its third-quarter financial results. The company announced that it will release the information after market close on Nov. 22, 2023. In addition, the company announced that it has scheduled a results and corporate update conference call on Nov. 23, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET. The conference call will be hosted by EverGen CEO Mischa Zajtmann. The call will be held via Zoom.
About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.
EverGen, Canada's renewable natural gas infrastructure platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the West Coast of Canada,
EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer that acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste-to-energy and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond.
.
