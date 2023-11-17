Investornewsbreaks - Degenx Unveils Groundbreaking Upgrade In Multichain Token Swaps

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DegenX , a native Avalanche DeFi project, has launched Broccoliswap, a user-focused, cross-chain aggregator. According to the announcement, this innovative upgrade in multichain token swaps enables seamless swapping of any token between networks. The new platform offers an array of other benefits for crypto users, including the ability to auto-prompt and switch to the correct network for a transaction, a“fix” button that finds assets if a third-party bridge transaction fails and recent trade history. Broccoliswap also auto applies appropriate slippage for a chosen token and creates Direct Trade links for favorite pairings. Designed with ease of use in mind, Broccoliswap automatically selects the best possible route for a trade; it can even split transactions across multiple liquidity pools to ensure the best value for the user. In addition, users can swap from one chain to another or from any token on one network to any token on another, all in one action. DegenX's new aggregator is available for use on Avalanche, BNB Chain, Ethereum and Arbitrum with more networks in the planning stages. DegenX developers support the new offering, which serves as one of the main utilities of the ecosystem. Initially, fees generated by Broccoliswap will be directed back to holders of the $DGNX token via Liquidity Backing, a proprietary technology of the DegenX ecosystem, and later a staking/earning program.

To view the full press release, visit

About DeGenX

DeGenX is community-driven project on the Avalanche C-Chain. What started as a fun project has evolved into an independent

decentralized

autonomous

organization (“DAO”)-led initiative working to shape the future of DeFi and empower everyone in the crypto space. DegenX stands for the ecosystem that aims to be fully decentralized and that sees its investors as true project owners rather than simply random investors. With that in mind, all features, which are custom coded by DegenX developers and audited, will generate income streams for holders. For more information about the company, visit .

