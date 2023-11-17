(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF)

is positioning its proprietary RapidSX(TM) solvent extraction solution to overcome the obstacles in refining metals vital to modern, greener technology.“RapidSX(TM) is expected to match and improve on the standard CSX solvent refining process used by China in its market-dominating extraction of rare earth elements ('REEs') from mined product to prepare them for use in high-grade magnets that convert power into motion for modern technologies that range from smartphones to electric vehicles and F-35 fighter jets. Ucore has been proving RapidSX(TM) against the standard CSX process at a demonstration plant in Ontario and is preparing to begin construction this year on a commercial-scale facility in Louisiana that will process up to 2,000 metric tons of total rare earth oxides ('TREOs') by early 2025, separating heavy and light rare earth elements, with scale growth to 7,500 tons in 2027,” a recent article reads.“Ucore's side-by-side comparison of RapidSX(TM) to CSX at its Ontario plant is designed to show that RapidSX(TM) is a more efficient and cost-effective REE processing method with a shorter overall processing time and lower construction and operation costs. The process results in REE products that are virtually indistinguishable from those made in facilities using CSX.”

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry. Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. state of Louisiana, subsequent Strategic Metal Complexes in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA. For more information, visit the company's website at

